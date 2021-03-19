NCAA under fire for differences in swag bags at men's and women's tournaments

The NCAA came under more scrutiny Friday as the swag bags for men’s basketball players and women’s basketball players were put under the microscope amid complaints about the weight room setups at their respective tournament locations in Indianapolis and San Antonio.

Pictures of the men’s swag bag showed several large towels, a T-shirt, a hat, soaps, shampoos, deodorants, anti-bacterial wipes, a book authored by legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson and other items. Pictures of the women’s swag bag showed a scrunchie, Powerade water bottles, a T-shirt, deodorant, shampoo, an umbrella, a hat and a towel among other items.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyrie Irving was among those who called out the NCAA, specifically on the swag bag items.

"Soo NCAA, this is how y’all are doing our queens?!!! We can’t tolerate this! They deserve more!" he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

He wasn’t the only one upset with the pictures.

The organization was also under fire for the disparity between weight rooms at the men’s and women’s tournaments. The NCAA said in a statement it was about spatial issues and vowed to make changes.

OREGON'S SEDONA PRINCE FIRES BACK AT NCAA WITH VIDEO OF WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT WEIGHT ROOM

Oregon forward Sedona Prince, whose Ducks start their tournament run on Monday, posted on TikTok alleging there was more than enough space to fit more machines and free weights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NCAA did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.