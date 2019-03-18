NCAA men's basketball tournament teams who could cause first-round upsets

The NCAA men’s college basketball tournament selections were revealed Sunday with Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga receiving No. 1 seeds in their regions.

While it’s unlikely any of those top seeds fall later this week (though Virginia was upset by No. 16 UMBC last year), it doesn’t mean there are other top seeds who shouldn't be careful of the lower-seeded opponents.

Here are some teams that could upset the high-seeded squads this year.

DUKE PICKED AS OVERALL TOP SEED IN MARCH MADNESS

OREGON

The Oregon Ducks, led by Louis King and Payton Pritchard, come into the tournament as the Pac-12 champions and winners of eight straight games. Oregon was selected as the No. 12 seed in the South Region and will face the No. 5-seeded Wisconsin Badgers on Friday.

Oregon is favored by 1.5 points, according to betting website Bovada.

Wisconsin finished the season 23-10 and is the winner of six of its last eight.

MURRAY STATE

Arguably one of the most exciting lower-seeded teams is Murray State. The Ohio Valley Conference champions come into the tournament with 27 wins and a highly touted NBA prospect in Ja Morant.

The Racers will take on No. 5 Marquette in the West region on Thursday. According to Bovada, Murray State is only a 4.5-point underdog against the Golden Eagles and could be one of the teams that find themselves going deeper in the tournament.

Marquette, led by Markus Howard, came up short in the Big East tournament with a loss in the semifinals to Seton Hall.

OHIO STATE

The Ohio State Buckeyes may not have done anything too remarkable during the season but finished 19-14 and were eligible for the NCAA tournament.

The Buckeyes are saddled with a matchup with No. 6 Iowa State in the Midwest region Friday, but the Cyclones shouldn’t let Ohio State’s record fool them. The Buckeyes are only 5.5-point underdogs in the game, according to Bovada. Iowa State, which won 23 games, could be in line for an upset.

Ohio State is led by Kaleb Wesson and C.J. Jackson – both of whom averaged double digits in points this season.

YALE

The Yale Bulldogs won the Ivy League championship this season and made the NCAA tournament for the second time in four years. Prior to the 2015-16 season, Yale hadn’t made the tournament since 1962.

The No.14-seeded Yale might have gotten the short end of the draw with a matchup against No. 3 LSU in the East region on Thursday. A 22-win season made them 7.5-point underdogs against the Tigers, according to Bovada. But the Bulldogs could catch LSU at a weird time in their season.

LSU will still likely be without its head coach, Will Wade, who is being investigated as part of a scandal involving college basketball recruits and was suspended by the school. The Tigers are also coming off a nail-biter of a loss against the Florida Gators last week.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL 2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET

UC IRVINE

The UC Irvine Anteaters put together a 30-win season on top of a Big West championship to make the big dance for just the second time in school history. The team enters the tournament as a No. 13 seed and will have to battle No. 4 Kansas State.

According to Bovada, UC Irvine is only a 5-point underdog against the Wildcats. The Anteaters only lost five games -- just one in conference play. The team also boasts one of the largest win streaks in the nation at 16 games.

Kansas State finished 25-8 overall this season and finished just short of a Big 12 conference final appearance, losing to Iowa State, 63-59. Kansas State lost in the Elite Eight last year to Loyola.

Spread information provided by Bovada.