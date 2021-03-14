NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 2021: Midwest region matchups, schedule & more

Illinois was fresh off a Big Ten Conference championship when they were awarded a No. 1 seed on Sunday. The team defeated Ohio State in the title game.

Houston, West Virginia and Oklahoma State joined Illinois as the top four seeds in the tournament.

Though Illinois in the West Region, all games will be played in Indiana as part of the NCAA’s coronavirus precautions. The first-round games are March 19 and 20. The West Region games will begin March 19. Individual game times have yet to be determined.

Here’s how the West Region shakes out.

FIRST ROUND – MARCH 19, 20

(1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel

(8) Loyola-Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech

(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State

(4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty

(6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse

(3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State

(7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers

(2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State

SECOND ROUND – MARCH 21, 22

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

SWEET 16 – MARCH 27, 28

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

ELITE 8 – MARCH 29, 30

TBD vs. TBD

The Elite 8 winner moves onto the Final Four and will play the winner of the South region, which is set to take place April 3.