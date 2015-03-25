NCAA hands Missouri's Haith 5-game suspension, cites failure to monitor Miami assistants

Missouri men's basketball coach Frank Haith faces a 5-game suspension after the NCAA found he failed to monitor his former assistants' interactions with a disgraced Miami booster.

The NCAA released the findings of its investigation into convicted felon Nevin Shapiro's relationship with Miami athletics on Tuesday. It found that then-Miami coach Haith and an assistant coach provided Shapiro $10,000 after he threatened to expose previous improper contact with high school recruits and amateur coaches.

Shapiro initially demanded Haith return a $50,000 donation, but the coach refused. The unidentified assistant then loaned Shapiro $7,000, which he later repaid. The NCAA also found that Haith helped his assistant pay off Shapiro's mother.