NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four will feature father-son coaching matchup

Baylor and Houston will play in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four on Saturday and, for at least two people involved in the game, it will mean more than just a chance to play for a title.

Baylor’s Alvin Brooks III will face off against Houston’s Alvin Brooks. Both men are assistant coaches with their respective teams. Brooks has been on the Cougars’ staff since 2010 and Brooks III joined Baylor in 2016. The Baylor coach tweeted photos of himself and his father celebrating getting to the Final Four.

"I am coaching against my Pops @Coach_Al_Brooks in the Final Four. Everyday I would say I can’t wait to see what God have in store. This is a big moment for our family!" Brooks III wrote Tuesday.

Brooks III said he was never really a part of the coaching scene when his father was a coach.

"He never pushed me to play a sport at all and allowed me to kind of grow and do what I love to do," Brooks III said. "I actually never wanted to be a coach, so he never really brought me around the gym as much because he wanted me to be a kid and enjoy it organically."

Brooks III told his father during a Zoom call: "I’ve received a lot of texts, a lot of calls, and I’m sure you have, too. We’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to make it work."

Baylor will make its first Final Four appearance sine 1950. Houston is making its first appearance in the Final Four since 1984.

The two schools will square off Saturday night.