NCAA blasted after photos show disparity between weight rooms at men's and women's tournaments

The NCAA came under fire Thursday as social media photos appeared to illustrate the disparity between gyms at the men’s tournament bubble in Indiana and the women’s tournament bubble in Texas.

The photos that circulated on Twitter and Instagram showed a spread-out men’s gym with all the essential equipment. The men’s tournament is taking place at several sites in Indiana. The photo of the women’s gym showed "sanitized yoga mats" and a handful of weights. The women’s games are being played in the San Antonio-area.

The NCAA was blasted over the photos.

The organization later released a statement addressing the pictures.

"We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment," NCAA senior vice president Lynn Holzman said.

"In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament. However, we want to be responsive to the needs of our participating teams, and we are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment."

The organization has also felt the heat from players campaigning for compensation for their names, images and likenesses. Several prominent men’s basketball players have used the #NotNCAAProperty to voice their concerns about the fight to essentially end the NCAA’s amateurism rules.