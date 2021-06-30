Expand / Collapse search
NCAA adopts interim name, image, likeness policy

NCAA president Mark Emmert says that this is an 'important day for college athletes'

The NCAA approved the interim name, image, and likeness policy, which means athletes will have the opportunity to earn money from endorsements, sponsorships, social media, and more as soon as Thursday.

All three NCAA divisions agreed to adopt the policy. 

NCAA president Mark Emmert says that this is an "important day for college athletes."

"With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment -- both legal and legislative – prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve," Emmert said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

