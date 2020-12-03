NBC’s Cris Collinsworth 'sick' over his comment about female football fans

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth issued an apology after social media erupted over a seemingly sexist comment he made during Wednesday’s broadcast of the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Collinsworth issued a statement on Twitter explaining what he meant when he said he was “blown away” by how much knowledge of football female Steelers fans had.

MIKE TOMLIN SLAMS STEELERS’ PERFORMANCE IN WIN OVER RAVENS: ‘I’M REALLY DISAPPOINTED’

"Today on our broadcast I made reference to a couple of women I met in Pittsburgh who so impressed me with their football knowledge that I wanted to tell their story on the air," Collinsworth wrote. "I know the way I phrased it insulted many. I'm so sorry. What I intended as a compliment to the fans of Pittsburgh, became an insult.”

During the second quarter of the underwhelming game, Collinsworth talked about an interaction he had with female fans in Pittsburgh.

RAIDERS’ JON GRUDEN NOT TAKING THE WINLESS JETS LIGHTLY AFTER LAST SEASON’S BLOWOUT LOSS

"Everybody's a fan. In particular, the ladies that I met. They have really specific questions about the game, and I'm like, 'Wow,' you’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town."

His comments did not sit well with viewers.

"I'm sick about insulting any fan, but especially female fans and journalists,” Collinsworth’s apology continued. “I know first hand how much harder they have to work than any of us in this industry. I was wrong and deeply apologize."

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Steelers beat the Ravens 19-14 in a lackluster Wednesday afternoon game that was rescheduled three times by the league after an outbreak in Baltimore significantly depleted their roster.