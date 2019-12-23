Expand / Collapse search
NBC Sports suspends NHL analyst Jeremy Roenick for remarks about co-workers

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick was suspended indefinitely by NBC Sports on Monday for comments he made on a podcast about his co-workers.

The network said Roenick, who has been an analyst with NBC Sports since 2010, will be suspended without pay.

Roenick made the comments about fellow NBC Sports personalities Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a Dec. 18 appearance on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast.

His remarks included a story about a vacation to Portugal he took with his wife, Tracy, and Tappen, who he said are good friends.

Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick speaking during his induction to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. (AP Photo/Don Heupel, File)

“I play it off like we're going to bed together every night, the three of us," he said during a story referencing when a resort worker asked about the arrangement. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it's never going to happen."

He also called Tappen “one of the most professional sports personalities I know" and praised Sharp as “one of the greatest, greatest guys on the planet."

Later in the podcast, Roenick called Sharp beautiful, saying: “I'd have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn't say no right away.”

“It's good to have a beautiful face that talks well, that knows the game because it's totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there,” he said.

He added that Sharp has been "great for NBC."

Roenick played 20 seasons in the NHL for several teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Philidelphia Flyers San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 