NBA's Stephen Curry says he regrets daughter's viral appearance at 2015 news conference

NBA superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors said this week that he regrets bringing his young daughter Riley to the podium during a 2015 news conference when her cute antics went viral.

Curry was referring to the famous moment when Riley Curry stole the spotlight from her father during the 2015 NBA Finals.

"One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium," he told the Undefeated. "I've always wanted to ... share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family. I didn't know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene."

Riley had jumped in front of the microphone and sang Drake's line, "Way up, I feel blessed," in Big Sean's song, "Blessings," a moment that instantly made her the darling of Warriors fans, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Curry went on to say that "if I could take that one back, I probably would."

"...because my goal is just to … give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way … trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too bigheaded and feeling like everything’s about them."

The Warriors all-star player also alluded to his role as a parent and how fame affects his family.

"I think even as parents, understanding how we’re going to raise kids not only in this crazy society we live in but one that we’re so visible [in], and people are kind of locked into every step we take, every word we say."