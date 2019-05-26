NBA's Jeremy Lin stopped from boarding team bus by Bucks security guard demanding pass

Jeremy Lin has been in the NBA for nine years, but arena security guards still want to see his bus pass.

The Toronto Raptor reserve said it happened Tuesday in Milwaukee during the Eastern Conference finals.

“After Game 2 in Milwaukee, I was trying to get to the team bus and one of the dudes in the Milwaukee Arena just screams at me,” Lin said on the Bill Michaels Sports Talk Network, the South China Morning Post reported Sunday. “He’s like, ‘Where do you think you’re going?!’ And I’m like, ‘Uh, I’m trying to get to the team bus.’ He’s like, ‘What? Where’s your pass?

Lin continued, “I was like, ‘I don’t have a pass. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I don’t have a pass.’ This happens in a lot of arenas, so I just kind of go with the flow.”

The radio interview aired Wednesday.

The paper reported that Lin had a similar encounter with a security guard in 2015 after signing with the Charlotte Hornets.

“Went to the Hornets arena for 1st time and tried convincing security im a player,” he tweeted at the time. “She said, "what team?!?" lollll.”

In any event, Lin was delighted the Raptors defeated the Bucks Saturday to advance to the NBA finals against the Warriors even though he didn’t get into the game.

“WE. THE. NORTHHHH!!! Grateful to God, all the prayer warriors and the crazyyyyy fans! This squads full of soldiers! #Finals #history,” he said in a post-game Instagram post.