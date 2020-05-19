Ex-NBA star says he won $300G in California lotto after 'good-hearted gesture' from homeless man

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is paying it forward after he says he won $300,000 in the California lottery after a touching encounter with a homeless man last week.

The former Washington Wizards point guard recently shared a post on Instagram where he detailed the events that led him to win the lottery on May 12.

“I've given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one,” his post read. “His good-hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket.”

LEBRON JAMES BELIEVES HE WOULD HAVE MESHED WELL AS MICHAEL JORDAN’S TEAMMATE

Arenas said he was on his way to his regular gas station where he normally purchases his lottery tickets when he realized he was running low on gas. While making a stop at a different gas station, Arenas said he was approached by a man asking for spare change.

Arenas explained where he was going to the man and that he only had $10 but that he would give him half and use the other $5 for gas. Much to his surprise, the stranger told the three-time All-Star to keep the money and instead give him $20 if he won.

“I said are [you] sure, he said ‘yes, I know [you’re] gonna win,'” Arenas said.

KOBE BRYANT WAS THE ‘CLOSEST THING’ TO MICHAEL JORDAN, MAGIC JOHNSON SAYS

When he finally got to his regular gas station, it was closed -- but later that night Arenas said he received a text message saying he won $300,000. Thinking it was a scam, he paid it no mind.

The following day, Arenas went to purchase his lottery tickets and was greeted by the store’s owner who explained that it was he who sent the text the previous night. Still confused by how he could’ve possibly won without playing, the store owner said he decided to play Arenas’ regular numbers for him because he was closing up early.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Saturday, Arenas found the homeless man from earlier in the week and gave him an undisclosed amount of money.