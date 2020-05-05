Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NBA star Tony Parker seeks team ownership in post-playing career

Ryan Gaydos
Tony Parker was one of the best international players from Europe to play in the NBA and now he has one goal in mind in his post-playing career: Own an NBA team.

Parker played for the San Antonio Spurs from 2001 to 2018 before he came off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2018-19 season. He told The Undefeated in an interview on Monday that he and his partners could be interested in owning a team one day.

“It’s a strong possibility. Right now, we have different objectives and goals. But in five to 10 years … I am the type of person who always dreams big. I have already had discussions with the soccer president about that,” Parker said.

He said his goal was one day to “own an NBA team.”

Parker said he will be taking over as team president for the Olympique Lyonnais soccer club in 2023. He is also the president and majority owner of ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne, the co-owner of the Seattle Reign FC women’s soccer club, and the president of NorthRock X Partners Sports, Artists and Entertainment division.

Even as his responsibilities grow in France, Parker told The Undefeated he plans to stay in the U.S.

Parker was a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection, and a four-time NBA champion.

