NBA star Kevin Love opens up about mental health struggles during career

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love opened up about his battle with depression on Thursday.

Love, who wrote about his mental health struggles in The Players’ Tribune, said a low point in his life came in 2012 when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and was battling injuries.

BAM ADEBAYO OPENS UP ON BLOCK THAT HELPED HEAT TO GAME 1 WIN VS. CELTICS

“The future started to feel meaningless. And when it gets to the point where you lose hope, that’s when the only thing you can think about is, ‘How can I make this pain go away?’" he wrote.

“I don’t think I have to say much more than that.”

Love credited his friends with essentially saving his life.

NUGGETS' JAMAL MURRAY OPENS UP ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH WHILE IN NBA BUBBLE

“If it hadn’t been for a couple of my closest friends, I don’t know if I would be here today telling my story. And 99.9% of the people in my life probably don’t know how bad it got for me. But as hard as that might be for them to hear, I feel like I need to get that off my chest for the people out there who might be in a similar situation right now."

“When I was sitting in that dark room, I just couldn’t see how things were ever going to get better. And if there’s somebody out there right now who is reading this — even just one person — who is sitting in that same dark room, having those same thoughts….”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He offered advice to anyone struggling like he was.

“All I can say to you is this: Talk to somebody. You would be amazed at how freeing it is just to talk to somebody, and tell them the truth about what you’re going through.”