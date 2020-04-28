Ex-NBA player Sebastian Telfair loses mother, brother to coronavirus: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former NBA guard Sebastian Telfair’s mother and brother reportedly died after contracting the coronavirus.

Erica Telfair, his mother, died early Monday after battling the illness, and Dan Turner, his brother, died from the virus on March 28, Telfair’s former coach Dwayne Morton told the New York Post.

LONZO, LIANGELO, LAMELO BALL TO SIGN WITH JAY-Z'S ROC NATION

Stephon Marbury, Telfair’s cousin, had revealed in an interview with The Undefeated last month that Turner had passed away from the virus and that Erica Telfair was battling the illness.

According to the New York Post, Sebastian Telfair’s younger brother Ethan posted about his relatives’ deaths on social media.

“Let me see them X-rays. I ain’t no expert. We just hurt!” Ethan Telfair reportedly wrote on his Instagram Story.

BILL LAIMBEER HAS NO REGRETS OVER WAY 'BAD BOYS' PISTONS HANDLED MICHAEL JORDAN, BULLS

In March, Ethan Telfair remembered his brother in a tweet: “Today i lost my big brother and it’s ripping my heart and spirit apart. I love you so much and i don’t know how I’m going to get over this.”

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Telfair with the No. 13 pick of the 2004 NBA Draft – the same class that saw Dwight Howard taken No. 1. Telfair was a standout at Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn before skipping college and going to the pros.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Telfair played for the Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder in his career.