NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics conference semifinals preview

The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, in the Eastern Conference and they will match up in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Both teams’ schedules were thrown into a loop when players decided to strike over the shooting of Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin over the weekend. The players reportedly chose to continue the playoffs but the scheduling for the series has needed to be adjusted.

Toronto, the defending NBA champion, swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the series. Fred VanVleet led the team in scoring, averaging 21.2 points per game in the series. He also led the team in assists with 7.8 per game in the series. Serge Ibaka played all four games but didn’t start any. He still managed to record 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and had a 32.91 efficiency rating

Boston managed to get past the Philadelphia 76ers with relative ease, but they weren’t challenged much. The 76ers dealt with injuries to their top players in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum led the team in the sweep with 27 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown helped out with a 24.3 and 21.5 points per game average, respectively.

The series was set to start on Aug. 26, but the rumblings of a potential strike began with the Raptors. ESPN later reported that the players agreed to resume the playoffs.

Here's what you need to know about the series.

SCHEDULE

The schedule will be determined at a later time.