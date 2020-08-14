Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA Playoffs
Published

NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers Round 1 series preview

What to know about Miami and Indiana's first-round matchup

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The other Eastern Conference rivalry game in the first round of the playoffs is between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat and the Pacers’ rivalry reignited earlier in the year when Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren went after each other. The two competitors got into a bit of a scuffle before the pandemic shut down the season and when Warren reappeared in the bubble had a 53-point game.

This No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup could go either way.

Miami has put together a solid season with Butler leading the way. The team has gotten solid production from rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn. Bam Adebayo also turned into an All-Star and emerged as one of the team’s top players.

On the other side, Indiana has Victor Oladipo back to pair with Warren. Indiana might also get Domantas Sabonis back from injury.

This series could go either way but it will be a series that fans will be keeping an eye on.

CLICK HERE FOR NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 18

Time: 4 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 2: Aug. 20

Time: 1 pm ET

TV: ESPN

**

Game 3: Aug. 22

Time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 4: Aug. 24

Time: 6:30 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 5: Aug. 26 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Aug. 28 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 7: Aug. 30 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports