NBA Playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets semifinals preview

The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will meet in the Western Conference semifinals with the winner advancing to the conference finals with hopes of getting to the NBA Finals.

The Clippers didn’t have the easiest time in their first-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. All eyes were focused on second-year star Luka Doncic in the series but Los Angeles managed to keep him at bay and get a leg up on the series. The Clippers won the series 4-2.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 32.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists and showed why he’s one of the best players in basketball. He had 33 points in Game 6 of the series to close it out.

Los Angeles also got more than 15 points per game from Paul George and sixth man Lou Williams. Marcus Morris and Ivan Zubac both scored more than 10 points per game.

On a few days’ rest, Los Angeles will get to face the Nuggets and attempt to stop their budding star, Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets came back down 3-1 to defeat the Utah Jazz and move on to the next round. Murray wrapped up the seven-game series averaging 31.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Nikola Jokic averaged 26.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

It will be a tough task for Denver to get into the next round after only one day of rest in between Game 7 against the Jazz and Game 1 against the Clippers.

Los Angeles has never gotten as far as the conference finals and the Nuggets haven’t been to the conference finals since 2009.

SCHEDULE (All times Eastern)

Game 1: Sept. 3 (9 pm; TNT)

Game 2: Sept. 5 (9 pm; TNT)

Game 3: Sept. 7 (9 pm; TNT)

Game 4: Sept. 9 (9 pm; ESPN)

Game 5: Sept. 11 (TBD: TNT)

Game 6: Sept. 13 (TBD; ESPN)

Game 7: Sept. 15 (TBD; ESPN)