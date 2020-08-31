NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat conference semifinals preview

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will match up in the second round of the NBA Playoffs with the winner advancing to the conference finals.

The winner of the matchup will face the winner between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

The Bucks are coming into the matchup after defeating the Orlando Magic in five games. The Bucks set a trend in the final week of the series by staging a strike in order to draw awareness to police brutality. The team's actions led to the NBA coming to an agreement with players on engaging in social initiatives.

Now, the Bucks will have to turn its attention to the Heat, which has been playing some of the best basketball down the stretch.

Miami swept the Indiana Pacers thanks to hot shooting from Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler. The Heat’s stars will have a tougher time trying to match up with MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ role players.

Here’s the series’ schedule.

**

Game 1: Aug. 31

Time: 6:30 pm EDT

TV: TNT

**

Game 2: Sept. 2

Time: 6:30 pm EDT

TV: ESPN

**

Game 3: Sept. 4

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 4: Sept. 6

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 5: Sept. 8 (If necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Sept. 10 (If necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 7: Sept. 12 (If necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD