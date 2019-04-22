Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reveals what sparked clutch 32-point performance in Game 4 win

For his team's first three games in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson had been merely mediocre -- but after an unscheduled dip in the ocean, Thompson made a splash on the court.

Thompson scored 32 points, including nailing six three-pointers in the Warriors' 113-105 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. He hadn't scored more than 20 points in any of the team's previous eight games before the pivotal postseason performance, which gave the Warriors a 3-1 series lead.

He explained to reporters after the game how an impromptu plunge helped his breakthrough performance.

WARRIORS BEAT LA 113-105, TAKE 3-1 SERIES LEAD TO BAY AREA

“I told Jonas [Jerebko] -- we went to the beach and played some volleyball -- I'm like, 'Yo, I'm just going to jump in the ocean, and I just know that will reset my mind.’ And it worked," Thompson told ESPN. "I don't know if I'm going to jump up north because it's freezing, but it's something I'll definitely contemplate if I don't shoot the ball that well the rest of the year. But hopefully that doesn't happen."

Thompson started the game by hitting his first seven shots, helping the Warriors take charge