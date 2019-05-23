Drake's sideline antics draw ire of Milwaukee Bucks coach, rapper responds to criticism

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was less than enthusiastic about Drake’s antics on the sidelines during the team’s Eastern Conference Finals game against the Toronto Raptors.

Drake, who is a team ambassador for the Raptors, was seen at one point rubbing Toronto coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders, pacing the sidelines celebrating and laughing at Giannis Antetokounmpo when he missed a free throw. Budenholzer suggested Drake was receiving special treatment -- and took the rapper to task.

DRAKE SEEN MASSAGING TORONTO RAPTORS COACH'S SHOULDERS AS SOME QUESTION HIS BEHAVIOR

“I will say, again, I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game a coach -- I'm sorry, a player or a coach, that has access to the court,” Budenholzer said, according to ESPN. “I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying it's more than I realize. There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that.”

Antetokounmpo’s former agent Georgios Dimitropoulos also had words for the “Scorpion” rapper.

“Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer. Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Drake appeared to fire back later Wednesday at the criticism he was receiving. He posted of a photo of himself getting hyped up on the sideline and then liked a comment, which read: “Sports media needs to accept the simple rule the Miami Hurricanes signed into law back on the 80s: if you don’t want the opposing team to celebrate and dance, prevent them from scoring, winning or achieving their objective. Get over it and keep moving.”

The tied series moves back to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Thursday night.