NBA players union unlikely to include names of police brutality victims on back of jerseys: report

The NBA and the players union have been mulling over different plans to continue its stance on social injustice and racial inequality once the season begins later this month but according to reports, plans to place the names of police-brutality victims on the back of jerseys will likely not happen.

ADAM SILVER CONSIDERS TAPE DELAY OVER CONCERNS ABOUT PLAYER LANGUAGE: ‘THEY MAY HAVE TO ADAPT’

The NBPA expressed interest in remembering the victims of police brutality in some way once the season resumes on July 30 but because of the number of victims and the complexity of the situation, players will likely not be putting names on the back of their jerseys to ensure that no family is left out, league sources told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday.

Additionally, Yahoo Sports reported that there was concerns about adding to families' pain if loved ones were left out.

LAUREN HOLIDAY RECOUNTS MOMENT HUSBAND, PELICANS’ JRUE HOLIDAY, WAS PLACED IN HANDCUFFS: ‘I WAS LIVID’

The decision reportedly isn’t final as talks continue.

Reports indicated earlier this week the league plans to paint “Black Lives Matter” on all three courts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus arenas in Orlando, Fla., once the season begins.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The union has said that it intends to have players wear “personalized social justice, social cause or charity messages" on the backs of their jerseys.