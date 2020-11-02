NBA player upset over Cowboys quarterback's performance, wonders whether he's better than Colin Kaepernick

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart didn’t appear to be too happy watching the sloppiness of the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in a battle for first in the NFC East.

The Cowboys started Ben DiNucci in hopes the rookie could conjure up a victory but the team failed to score a touchdown during the game. He was 21-for-40 with 180 passing yards. He didn’t throw an interception but lost two fumbles.

Hart insisted that even he or maybe former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick would even do better in the role.

It’s not the first time Cowboys fans wondered what Kaepernick was up to. They called on him during Dallas’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last month.

Kaepernick has not played a down of football since the 2016 season. His camp has repeatedly maintained that he’s been staying in shape and ready to go at the drop of a hat.

However, owner Jerry Jones was not initially in favor of the movement Kaepernick started when he knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Jones appeared to soften his stance this season when he said players should act with grace during the national anthem.

At least one Cowboys player knelt during the anthem this season.

Jones wasn't interested in Kaepernick in 2017 when he had a chance to sign him then.

Dallas lost Sunday, 23-9.