NBA legend Ray Allen in scary bike crash: 'My helmet saved me from a far worse fate'

NBA legend Ray Allen revealed Sunday he was in a scary bicycle crash and credited his helmet with effectively saving his life.

Allen explained in an Instagram post he was riding in his neighborhood and appeared to be distracted by a nearby vehicle when he ran over a tree branch.

"Yesterday as I approached the end of my bike ride, I was cruising through my neighborhood and a car pulled up slowly behind me. I sped up to get out of the way," he wrote. "As I looked back behind me, the car was gone, but, the minute I turned my head back to what was in front of me, it was too late. I ran over a tree branch that was in the road and my front wheel went haywire and threw me from the bike. I landed on my face, shoulder and hip."

Allen said when he got back home he almost passed out.

"I got up immediately and walked about 100 yards back to my house in shock. When I got into the house I lost my breath and almost passed out. My wife immediately took me to the hospital to make sure that I didn’t have any internal bleeding," he added.

"Had my vitals checked and a few X-rays taken and all was ok. Thank God for my helmet because as you can see in the picture my head hit the ground and I didn’t even realize it. I wasn’t riding fast at all but the ground still took its toll. When you’re riding you can’t take your eyes off the road because something bad could happen! My helmet saved me from a far worse fate. I didn’t want to post this at first because no one wants to show their missteps in life, but as you get older, you learn that life isn’t always about being cool or perfect. It is ok to be vulnerable! More importantly, I had to post this as a reminder for everyone to please wear your helmets when you ride!"

LeBron James, Allen’s former teammate on the Miami Heat, sent his well wishes.

"Glad you’re good my brother!!!" James wrote.

The Hall of Famer played in the NBA from 1996 to 2014. He won two NBA titles and was a 10-time All-Star.