NBA legend Kobe Bryant seen helping drivers involved in car accident

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was spotted in Southern California on Thursday helping out drivers who were involved in a car accident outside a Starbucks.

Bryant was driving in Newport Beach and reportedly saw a car run a red light and crash into a Tesla, according to TMZ. Bryant pulled over to the side of the road and made sure everyone was OK.

The Tesla driver’s cellphone was ruined in the crash and he couldn’t take pictures of the damage. Bryant offered to take pictures with his cellphone instead, a rep for the Los Angeles Lakers legend told TMZ.

There were no injuries in the wreck and no arrests were made, TMZ reported.

The 40-year-old superstar also recently quashed rumors of his return to the NBA on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” saying there’s “not a chance” he would unretire to join his former team, which is now helmed by LeBron James.