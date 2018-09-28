Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA
Published
Last Update 2 days ago

NBA legend Kobe Bryant seen helping drivers involved in car accident

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos, | Fox News
Kobe Bryant arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kobe Bryant arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was spotted in Southern California on Thursday helping out drivers who were involved in a car accident outside a Starbucks.

Bryant was driving in Newport Beach and reportedly saw a car run a red light and crash into a Tesla, according to TMZ. Bryant pulled over to the side of the road and made sure everyone was OK.

The Tesla driver’s cellphone was ruined in the crash and he couldn’t take pictures of the damage. Bryant offered to take pictures with his cellphone instead, a rep for the Los Angeles Lakers legend told TMZ.

There were no injuries in the wreck and no arrests were made, TMZ reported.

The 40-year-old superstar also recently quashed rumors of his return to the NBA on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” saying there’s “not a chance” he would unretire to join his former team, which is now helmed by LeBron James.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.