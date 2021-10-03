Former NBA player Lazar Hayward arrested for falsifying COVID documents: report

Former NBA player Lazar Hayward was reportedly arrested in Hawaii last week after allegedly falsifying COVID test results to avoid quarantine.

Hayward, 34, and another person he was traveling with were arrested at Lihue Airport in Kauai Tuesday after police were notified that the pair uploaded fake negative COVID test results into the state’s Safe Travels portal, Hawaii News Now reported.

NUGGETS' MICHAEL PORTER JR. DOESN’T ‘FEEL COMFORTABLE' WITH COVD VACCINE, WOULDN’T SUPPORT LEAGUE MANDATE

The former Minnesota Timberwolves forward was charged with unsworn falsification, the station reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Police said Hayward uploaded the bogus documents to avoid quarantine. He was later released and returned to the airport, where he took a direct flight to Los Angeles.

Hayward was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2010 but was traded to the Timberwolves shortly after. He played one season before getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder . He briefly returned to Minnesota in 2013 before spending time in the G League.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP