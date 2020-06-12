Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA
Published

NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor 'multiple' times: report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The son of legendary NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was reportedly arrested in California this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times.

Adam Abdul Jabbar, 28, was arrested on one count of assault with a deadly weapon this week for a stabbing incident that took place in San Clemente Tuesday night, TMZ Sports reported, citing police.

SPURS’ LONNIE WALKER IV CUTS HAIR, REVEALING SEXUAL ABUSE HE SUFFERED AS CHILD: ‘IT WAS A CLOAKING DEVICE’ 

According to the report, law enforcement responded to the area at around 10 p.m. where they found the suspect who was “arrested without incident.” A police spokesperson described the suspect as the “neighbor of the victim.”

Family members from the NBA's all-time leading scorer and six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will take on retired NBA Legend Ralph Sampson and his family. (Getty/ 2017)

Family members from the NBA's all-time leading scorer and six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will take on retired NBA Legend Ralph Sampson and his family. (Getty/ 2017)

The victim, who was not identified, reportedly transported himself to the hospital “with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.”

MAVERICKS’ MARK CUBAN SAYS WHITE PEOPLE NEED TO HAVE UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS ABOUT ‘PRIVILEGE’

A booking sheet obtained by the outlet describes Abdul-Jabbar as 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds. Police told TMZ that he has since been released.

Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s leading scorer after 20 seasons, appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” with his son in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He did not comment on his son's arrest.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.