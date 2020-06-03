Ex-Cavaliers guard JR Smith expresses some regret over fight video: 'I'm still disappointed with myself'

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith expressed some regret for beating up a man in Los Angeles who allegedly vandalized his car, which was parked on the street as George Floyd protests engulfed the city.

Smith said in an interview on the “Pat McAfee Show” he was seeing red at the time. Video footage showed Smith kicking and punching the man. He landed several shots to his head before friends were able to get the man from an irate Smith.

“When it happened, I seen red,” Smith told the former NFL punter. “Then when I finally snapped to… I’m still disappointed with myself, even though people say I shouldn’t be.

“For me, I’m 34 years old. I have four little girls at home. I don’t want that image – regardless of the fact whether it was right or wrong – I don’t want them to have that image of their dad being capable of doing that, and doing something like that.”

Smith called his actions a “random act of stupidness.”

He added: “The one black person who was able to get out of the situation and move into a nice neighborhood and do all of those things that we aspire to do. You broke that person’s [car] window without even knowing. People are consistently doing stuff when you don’t even know what you are doing it for or why you are doing it.”

Smith, who had taken part in Los Angeles protests, said his truck was parked in a residential area, nowhere near any stores that were being looted during the violence.

