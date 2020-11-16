NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas trolls Trump on Twitter: 'Take your ball and leave'

Two-time NBA All Star Isaiah Thomas trolled President Trump on Monday after the commander in chief took to Twitter to claim that he won the election.

Thomas has publicly voiced his support for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on social media, but early Monday morning he took aim at Trump as he continues to contest the election results.

“I WON THE ELECTION!” Trump tweeted out shortly after midnight.

“Yea and I’m 6 ft 10!!! Take your ball and leave lol,” Thomas fired back.

For those who have watched the long-time point guard play, he stands at 5-foot-9.

The sarcastic jab wasn’t the first time Thomas criticized the president. He previously tweeted out an analogy about Trump’s refusal to concede.

Thomas is currently a free agent but he last played with the Washington Wizards under a one-year contract.