NBA analysts mock awkward interview with Nets' Kevin Durant after win over Warriors

Kevin Durant is a man of few words -- at least he was on Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets star had one of the cringiest interviews with TNT’s "Inside the NBA" following their season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors, offering little more than yes or no answers.

NETS' KYRIE IRVING SPEAKS TO MEDIA FOR 1ST TIME AFTER GETTING FINED BY NBA

After an awkward goodbye, the star-studded group of hosts couldn’t help but laugh at Durant’s less-than-enthusiastic responses.

"It was loud in that arena, couldn’t hear him," Kenny Smith joked.

"There was so much energy in there, wasn’t it?" Shaquille O’Neal chimed in.

Charles Barkley, who had gotten little out of Durant when he asked about his offseason training, mocked the interview with O’Neal, giving their own impressions.

"Hey Shaq, how was the shopping spree with the kids?" he asked.

"Pretty good," O’Neal replied.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Hey Kenny," Barkley said, turning to Smith, "how are your kids doing?"

"Good."

Barkley later explained that perhaps the reason for Durant’s responses was in part because of his relationship with teammate Kyrie Irving and the comments Barkley made about his media blackout.

"I’m not sure what point Kyrie is trying to make," Barkley said last week. "And when he talks, I’m like, ‘What the hell is he trying -- what is he saying or what is he trying to say?’ He starts talking about what an artist is. He’s a basketball player. That’s what he is. Listen, we’re not frontline responders. We’re not teachers. Yo, man, you dribble a basketball, stop acting like you’re the smartest person in the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s clear that Durant did not take kindly to Barkley’s comments.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.