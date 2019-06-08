NBA Finals: Toronto Raptors fan travels nearly 8,000 miles to attend Game 4 win

The NBA is no stranger to traveling, but there’s a big difference between three steps and 8,000 miles.

That’s the distance one Toronto tragic traveled this week just to see his beloved Raptors take the floor in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Eric George, a media professional who lives in Melbourne, Australia, packed a bag and hopped on two flights Wednesday to make it to Oakland, California, in time for Friday night’s game.

George, who adopted the Raptors as his team more than a decade ago when his parents traded the sunny beaches of Sydney for the snowy slopes of British Columbia, Canada, told Fox News it was “surreal” to be seeing his team play for the first time on the sport’s biggest stage.

“Following a team from a long distance is a pretty specific experience. So getting to see this all in person, in the finals, is slightly strange and very fun,” he said.

Toronto’s stars must’ve known he was in attendance, as the Raptors dominated the Warriors in the second half to take a 105-92 win.

“It’s surreal to be here: supporting the Raptors has always meant suppressed expectations,” George said.

“But it’s incredible to be here inside the arena. A proper once in a lifetime experience.”

George, who is no stranger to winning awards in his own field, is confident the Raptors will pick up the one win needed to claim their first championship.

“We’re going to win it in Toronto,” he said.

The NBA Finals heads back to Toronto for Game 5 on Monday. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.