Kevin Durant 'hurting deep in the soul' after suffering suspected Achilles tear during NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant left Game 5 with an Achilles injury against the Toronto Raptors more than a month after fighting to come back from a quad injury.

The Warriors still edged out the Raptors 106-105 to stay alive in the NBA Finals, but Warriors GM Bob Meyers told reporters after the game that Durant suffered an Achilles injury and will have an MRI on Tuesday. The team suspects Durant tore his Achilles, ESPN reported.

Durant still managed to put in 11 points and grab two rebounds in 12 minutes. He took to Instagram to congratulate his team and to comment on his devastating injury.

“I’m hurting deep in the soul right now I can’t lie but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I get new life lol,” Durant wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Durant went down with the injury in the second quarter as he tried to get past Raptors forward Serge Ibaka. While he writhed in pain on the floor, the crowd began to cheer. Raptors players were then seen trying to quiet the crowd down and prohibit the fans from taking pride in the star’s injury.

Stephen Curry and DeMarcus Cousins were among those who criticized the Raptors fans after the game.

“Very confused around that reaction,” Curry said. “It’s not my experience with people of this city. I commend Danny Green and Kyle Lowry especially. I think they were the ones that were kind of signaling to the crowd, like, ‘let’s check ourselves a little bit.’”

He added: “You understand that this is about an individual, a human being and not ‘oh shoot, he’s out, he’s hurt, we won the championship.’ That’s probably their initial thought and you hate to see that when a guy is going through pain like that.”

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t mince words when he talked about the Raptors fans.

“Trash,” he said of the fans cheering Durant’s injury. “So trash. But like I said, we're idolized as superstar athletes, not human beings. It's always about what we can do between those lines [on the court]. That's it. That's all that ever matters. And then once we lash out and do human-type things, then we're considered bad guys.”

Game 6 moves back to the Oracle Arena. The Raptors still control the series being up 3-2.