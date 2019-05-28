Smash Mouth warns Drake ahead of NBA Finals: 'That ain't gonna fly in Oakland'

The Toronto Raptors’ biggest fan was put on notice by one of the Golden State Warriors biggest fans ahead of the NBA Finals.

Smash Mouth on Sunday warned Drake that his sideline antics, including jawing at Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and rubbing the shoulders of Raptors coach Nick Nurse, wasn’t going to fly at the Oracle Arena – where the Warriors play.

“Yo @drake When the ball is inplay sit the F*K down! That aint gonna fly in Oakland #GlorifiedMascot,” Smash Mouth wrote in a tweet, while also tagging another Warriors fan, E40.

Smash Mouth later wrote: "I guess we struck a nerve. lol No threats, just observation. Respect the game, respect the players. When you have the honor of sitting courtside know your role and stop trying to affect the game. Otherwise you're a mascot. That's all folks!"

E40 posted a picture of himself and Drake on Saturday, saying “SO IT BEGINS!”

Drake had been criticized for some of the things he had been doing while attending the Raptors’ games against the Bucks in Toronto during the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Toronto rapper was even trolled by Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. Mallory Edens wore a shirt with Drake’s rival Pusha T on it during Game 5. But after the Raptors won the matchup, Drake fired back and made Edens his profile picture on Instagram.

It’s unclear whether Drake will attend the NBA Finals games in Oakland. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that he didn’t think having the “Scorpion” rapper on the sidelines was a big deal.

“I’m not, I’m not worried about Drake. I called him on his cell phone earlier ... my daughter just rolled her eyes, ‘No more dad jokes please,’" Kerr told reporters, referencing Drake’s song “Hotline Bling.”

The NBA Finals are set to start Thursday.