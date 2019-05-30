Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA Playoffs
Published

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he talked to Drake about sideline antics

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Drake’s antics on the sideline of Toronto Raptors games during the NBA Playoffs caught the attention of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday he spoke to Drake and said while he appreciates the rapper’s passion he wanted to make sure the franchise knew about boundaries.

SMASH MOUTH WARNS DRAKE AHEAD OF NBA FINALS: 'THAT AIN'T GONNA FLY IN OAKLAND'

“We appreciate how big a fan he is, and I know the Raptors do,” Silver said of Drake. “He has the official designation 'ambassador' ... and he's a global star, so it's a huge deal that he's so engaged with the team and loves the NBA so much.”

Drake cheers from courtside during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Drake cheers from courtside during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Silver added: “Obviously, there's some lines that even ambassadors shouldn't cross.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE

Silver also said Drake should avoid things like mid-game shoulder rubs, something the rapper was criticized for doing to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

“I think Drake understands as excited as he is and as appreciative we are of his support that there's got to be lines drawn. Obviously, you don't want to end up touching a coach because a coach may not realize what's going on in the middle of the action,” he said.

ESPN reported that the league had spoken to the Raptors about Drake's sideline routine during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Drake has drawn the ire of Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Mallory Edens, the band Smash Mouth and rapper E40.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said earlier this week he wasn’t worried about the Raptors’ ambassador.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not, I’m not worried about Drake. I called him on his cell phone earlier ... my daughter just rolled her eyes, ‘No more dad jokes please,’" Kerr told reporters, referencing Drake’s song “Hotline Bling.”

The first game between the Raptors and Warriors tips off Thursday.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.