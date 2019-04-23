NBA fans, reporters rally after reporter receives vile message from Twitter troll targeting daughter

NBA Twitter gave an Internet troll a taste of his own medicine after the person tweeted a hateful message toward ESPN reporter Royce Young after a playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Young, who covers the Thunder for ESPN, received the vile message after tweeting about Russell Westbrook during his press conference, according to Awful Announcing.

LILLARD SPARKS PORTLAND PAST OKLAHOMA CITY FOR 3-1 LEAD

The tweet targeted Young and his wife, who lost their daughter in 2017 when she was stillborn.

Young responded to the tweet, saying “I know you’re just some anonymous moron on Twitter but I’d like you to know that this hurt my feelings. I know that’s what you were going for and congrats, you succeeded.”

Yahoo! Sports reporter Keith Smith screen-capped and reposted the interaction.

NBA fans and reporters also tweeted their support for the longtime Thunder beat writer.

Keri Young, Royce’s wife, later revealed that neonatal organ donations had seen a 300 percent increase “because of their daughter’s legacy” and urged more people to donate to the cause.

The person who tweeted the original message appeared to delete the account soon after the comment was made. Another person with the same handle as the original troll seemingly took the person's handle and used it to apologize to Young.

"I’m making sure no one is able to get the username and troll further more," the person tweeted.