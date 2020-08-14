NBA fans implore the Bulls to hire this former player and coach after team fires Jim Boylen

NBA fans implored the Chicago Bulls to hire a former NBA point guard and coach just minutes after the team announced it had relieved Jim Boylen of his head coaching duties after nearly two years.

The Bulls hired Boylen as head coach in December 2018 but after missing the playoffs two seasons in a row, the team decided to go into a different direction.

“After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary” Bulls president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said in a statement. “This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise.”

There are several former NBA coaches who are on the market but fans were calling for Chicago to give ESPN’s NBA analyst, and former Golden State Warriors coach, Mark Jackson a call.

Jackson has been out of coaching since 2014. He was let go by the Warriors after going 51-31 with them. The Warriors would eventually hire Steve Kerr, break the record for most wins in a season and win three championships.

He’s still a hot commodity among free-agent coaches, though the analyst gig has been good to him. Jackson colleague Jeff Van Gundy has also been rumored for the Brooklyn Nets gig.

Jackson told reporters in July he would want to get another shot at coaching.

“I truly look forward to having the opportunity to coach again. I had a blast at Golden State, built incredible relationships that will last a lifetime and I look forward to the challenge of coaching again,” he said, according to the New York Post.