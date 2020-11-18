2020 NBA Draft pick breakdown: Who did your favorite team choose?
The draft kicked off more than a month before the start of the season
The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick out of Georgia on Wednesday night to get the 2020 NBA Draft rolling.
Edwards moved up draft boards in the days leading up to the draft. The former Bulldogs standout had a solid freshman season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Edwards said virtually on the ESPN broadcast. “I can’t even describe it. So many emotions. My family is emotional. I feel like when I get out of here I’m going to be emotional. It’s beyond measure to be in this situation.”
How did the rest of the draft play out? Read below for a team-by-team breakdown of each selection.
**
ATLANTA HAWKS
Round 1, Pick 6: Onyeka Okongwu, USC
Round 2, Pick 20: Skylar Mays, LSU
BOSTON CELTICS
Round 1, Pick 14: Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt
Round 1, Pick 26: Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Round 1, Pick 30: Desmond Bane, TCU (traded to Grizzlies)
Round 2, Pick 17: Yam Madar, International
BROOKLYN NETS
Round 1, Pick 19: Saddiq Bey, Villanova (traded to Pistons)
Round 2, Pick 25: Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan College (traded to Clippers)
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Round 1, Pick 3: LaMelo Ball, International
Round 2, Pick 2: Vernon Carey, Duke
Round 2, Pick 26: Grant Riller, College of Charleston
CHICAGO BULLS
Round 1, Pick 4: Patrick Williams, Florida State
Round 2, Pick 14: Marko Simonovic, International
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
Round 1, Pick 5: Isaac Okoro, Auburn
DALLAS MAVERICKS
Round 1, Pick 18: Josh Green, Arizona
Rounds 2, Pick 1: Tyrell Terry, Stanford
DENVER NUGGETS
Round 1, Pick 22: Zeke Nnaji, Arizona
DETROIT PISTONS
Round 1, Pick 7: Killian Hayes, International
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Round 1, Pick 2: James Wiseman, Memphis
Round 2, Pick 18: Nico Mannion, Arizona
Round 2, Pick 21: Justinian Jessup, International
HOUSTON ROCKETS
No picks
INDIANA PACERS
Round 2, Pick 24: Cassius Stanley, Duke
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
Round 2, Pick 27: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (traded to Nets)
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Round 1, Pick 28: Jaden McDaniels, Washington (traded to T'Wolves)
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
Round 2, Pick 10: Robert Woodard, Mississippi State (traded to Kings)
MIAMI HEAT
Round 1, Pick 20: Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
Round 1, Pick 24: R.J. Hampton, International (traded to Nuggets)
Round 2, Pick 15: Jordan Nwora, Louisville
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Round 1, Pick 1: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Round 1, Pick 17: Aleksej Pokusevski, International (traded to Thunder)
Round 2, Pick 3: Daniel Oturu, Minnesota (traded to Clippers)
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
Round 1, Pick 13: Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Round 2, Pick 9: Elijah Hughes, Syracuse (traded to Jazz)
Round 2, Pick 12: Nick Richards, Kentucky
Round 2, Pick 30: Sam Merrill, Utah State (traded to Bucks)
NEW YORK KNICKS
Round 1, Pick 8: Obi Toppin, Dayton
Round 1, Pick 23: Leandro Bolmaro, International (traded to T'Wolves)
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Round 1, Pick 25: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky (traded to Knicks)
Round 2, Pick 23: Cassius Winston, Michigan State (traded to Wizards)
ORLANDO MAGIC
Round 1, Pick 15: Cole Anthony, North Carlina
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Round 1, Pick 21: Tyrese Maxey, Memphis
Round 2, Pick 4: Theo Maledon, International (traded to Thunder)
Round 2, Pick 6: Tyler Bey, Colorado (traded to Mavericks)
Round 2, Pick 19: Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Round 2, Pick 28: Paul Reed, DePaul
PHOENIX SUNS
Round 1, Pick 10: Jalen Smith, Maryland
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
Round 1, Pick 16: Isiah Stewart, Washington (traded to Pistons)
Round 2, Pick 16: C.J. Elleby, Washington State
SACRAMENTO KINGS
Round 1, Pick 12: Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
Round 2, Pick 5: Xavier Tillman Sr., Michigan State (traded to Grizzlies)
Round 2, Pick 13: Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech
Round 2, Pick 22:
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
Round 1, Pick 11: Devin Vassell, Florida State
Round 2, Pick 11: Tre Jones, Duke
TORONTO RAPTORS
Round 1, Pick 29: Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Round 2, Pick 29: Jalen Harris, Nevada
UTAH JAZZ
Round 1, Pick 27: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Round 2, Pick 8: Sabean Lee, Vanderbilt (traded to Pistons)
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Round 1, Pick 9: Deni Avdija, International
Round 2, Pick 7: Vit Krejci, International (traded to Thunder)