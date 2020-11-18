2020 NBA Draft pick breakdown: Who did your favorite team choose?

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick out of Georgia on Wednesday night to get the 2020 NBA Draft rolling.

Edwards moved up draft boards in the days leading up to the draft. The former Bulldogs standout had a solid freshman season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Edwards said virtually on the ESPN broadcast. “I can’t even describe it. So many emotions. My family is emotional. I feel like when I get out of here I’m going to be emotional. It’s beyond measure to be in this situation.”

How did the rest of the draft play out? Read below for a team-by-team breakdown of each selection.

ATLANTA HAWKS

Round 1, Pick 6: Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Round 2, Pick 20: Skylar Mays, LSU

BOSTON CELTICS

Round 1, Pick 14: Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

Round 1, Pick 26: Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Round 1, Pick 30: Desmond Bane, TCU (traded to Grizzlies)

Round 2, Pick 17: Yam Madar, International

BROOKLYN NETS

Round 1, Pick 19: Saddiq Bey, Villanova (traded to Pistons)

Round 2, Pick 25: Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan College (traded to Clippers)

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Round 1, Pick 3: LaMelo Ball, International

Round 2, Pick 2: Vernon Carey, Duke

Round 2, Pick 26: Grant Riller, College of Charleston

CHICAGO BULLS

Round 1, Pick 4: Patrick Williams, Florida State

Round 2, Pick 14: Marko Simonovic, International

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Round 1, Pick 5: Isaac Okoro, Auburn

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Round 1, Pick 18: Josh Green, Arizona

Rounds 2, Pick 1: Tyrell Terry, Stanford

DENVER NUGGETS

Round 1, Pick 22: Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

DETROIT PISTONS

Round 1, Pick 7: Killian Hayes, International

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Round 1, Pick 2: James Wiseman, Memphis

Round 2, Pick 18: Nico Mannion, Arizona

Round 2, Pick 21: Justinian Jessup, International

HOUSTON ROCKETS

No picks

INDIANA PACERS

Round 2, Pick 24: Cassius Stanley, Duke

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Round 2, Pick 27: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (traded to Nets)

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Round 1, Pick 28: Jaden McDaniels, Washington (traded to T'Wolves)

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Round 2, Pick 10: Robert Woodard, Mississippi State (traded to Kings)

MIAMI HEAT

Round 1, Pick 20: Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Round 1, Pick 24: R.J. Hampton, International (traded to Nuggets)

Round 2, Pick 15: Jordan Nwora, Louisville

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Round 1, Pick 1: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Round 1, Pick 17: Aleksej Pokusevski, International (traded to Thunder)

Round 2, Pick 3: Daniel Oturu, Minnesota (traded to Clippers)

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Round 1, Pick 13: Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Round 2, Pick 9: Elijah Hughes, Syracuse (traded to Jazz)

Round 2, Pick 12: Nick Richards, Kentucky

Round 2, Pick 30: Sam Merrill, Utah State (traded to Bucks)

NEW YORK KNICKS

Round 1, Pick 8: Obi Toppin, Dayton

Round 1, Pick 23: Leandro Bolmaro, International (traded to T'Wolves)

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Round 1, Pick 25: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky (traded to Knicks)

Round 2, Pick 23: Cassius Winston, Michigan State (traded to Wizards)

ORLANDO MAGIC

Round 1, Pick 15: Cole Anthony, North Carlina

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Round 1, Pick 21: Tyrese Maxey, Memphis

Round 2, Pick 4: Theo Maledon, International (traded to Thunder)

Round 2, Pick 6: Tyler Bey, Colorado (traded to Mavericks)

Round 2, Pick 19: Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Round 2, Pick 28: Paul Reed, DePaul

PHOENIX SUNS

Round 1, Pick 10: Jalen Smith, Maryland

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Round 1, Pick 16: Isiah Stewart, Washington (traded to Pistons)

Round 2, Pick 16: C.J. Elleby, Washington State

SACRAMENTO KINGS

Round 1, Pick 12: Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Round 2, Pick 5: Xavier Tillman Sr., Michigan State (traded to Grizzlies)

Round 2, Pick 13: Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech

Round 2, Pick 22:

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Round 1, Pick 11: Devin Vassell, Florida State

Round 2, Pick 11: Tre Jones, Duke

TORONTO RAPTORS

Round 1, Pick 29: Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Round 2, Pick 29: Jalen Harris, Nevada

UTAH JAZZ

Round 1, Pick 27: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Round 2, Pick 8: Sabean Lee, Vanderbilt (traded to Pistons)

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Round 1, Pick 9: Deni Avdija, International

Round 2, Pick 7: Vit Krejci, International (traded to Thunder)