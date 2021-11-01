NBA city edition jerseys: Ranking each team's 75th anniversary uniforms

Each NBA team released its special city edition Nike jerseys on Monday as the league celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The city edition jerseys aim to exemplify how each NBA city influences fandom. Each of the 30 teams will feature some kind of new jersey at different points of the 2021-22 season. Nike and the NBA have collaborated on this project each year since 2017.

"This year, the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms use both time and place as inspirations, highlighting some of the unforgettable moments across each franchise, from expansions to player performances to club titles. The result: a threaded fingerprint of team heritage, balanced out by details from different eras," Nike said in a news release.

"By using thoughtful design as a way of genuinely listening to the basketball community, Nike and the NBA are creating new touch points of hoops culture that celebrate the game’s bright future."

Here are the rankings for each NBA 2021-22 city jersey from 30 to 1.

30). New Orleans Pelicans

While the Pelicans are ranked last in the list, none of the city edition jerseys are bad. New Orleans will wear white jerseys with red, gold and navy stripes and have "NOLA" written across the chest.

29). Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies’ uniforms pay tribute to their days in Vancouver with the old logo making an appearance on the shorts. The dark blue colorway is a small shift from what the team wears now.

28). Boston Celtics

The Celtics will stick with the green for their uniforms. The franchise will take some of the details from the 1946 and 1949 team and mix it with the old Celtics logo.

27). Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are going all white for their city edition unis with vertical lettering seen from alternate uniforms in 2012 to 2016. The sash details on the shorts are meant to pay tribute to Oklahoma’s indigenous culture, according to Nike.

26). Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go with the sleek red design, channeling the franchise’s '90s era. The team also brings back the flaming horse logo on the shorts.

25). Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz’s city uniforms will wear a similar design this season. Nike says the uniform is the evolution "of the gradient red-rock theme of the team’s original City uniform."

24). Phoenix Suns

The Suns are keeping "The Valley" across their chest with their city edition uniforms. Phoenix might have one of the coolest uniforms in the game.

23). Orlando Magic

The Magic will pay tribute to Florida oranges with the color scheme on their city jerseys. The orange is featured in a remixed logo from the early days of the organization.

22). Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will keep the Bay Bridge logo on their chest in their city uniforms. The team will have lightning bolts on the side of their shorts paying tribute to the iconic "We Believe" Warriors of the late 2000s.

21). Denver Nuggets

The rainbow colors make their way back onto the Nuggets uniforms. Maxie the Miner, the team’s original mascot, is back on the shorts.

20). Sacramento Kings

The Kings mixed the Chris Webber and Mike Bibby-led teams of the 2000s with the old Rochester Royals in their city uniforms. The word "Sactown" is emblazoned across the chest.

19). Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets subtly bring back the pinstripes for their jerseys. According to Nike, the organization is also paying tribute to the Charlotte Bobcats.

"On the front of the jersey, the numbers are styled in the way of the current Hornets font, right justified on the front as a throwback to the Bobcats jerseys from ‘04-’09 and ‘12-’14, and the player name on the back honors the classic Hornets font," Nike says.

Charlotte will be the only team to have the Jordan brand on their shorts.

18). Toronto Raptors

Toronto is sticking with the gold and black for their jerseys but have the classic dinosaur on the front. The team will also have a Canadian maple leaf on the shorts.

17). Washington Wizards

The Wizards will pay tribute to the Wes Unseld-era Washington Bullets team. The red and blue stripes will be featured across the top with Washington scrawled across the jersey.

16). New York Knicks

The Knicks are going back to black. The sleek uniform will feature the old Knicks logo from the '90s on the waistband. R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle are sure to look good in these unis.

15). Portland Trail Blazers

"Rip City" is a classic throwback for the Trail Blazers and they will wear it again for their city edition jerseys. "City of Roses" will also be written down the side of their shorts – a neat tribute to the city of Portland.

14). Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs are going to the wayback machine to pay tribute to all generations of players. A swordsman will be featured on the front while the old logos from the 1980s, 1990s and 2016 will be featured on the shorts.

13). Milwaukee Bucks

The only thing missing from the Bucks’ city jerseys is the animal itself. The throwback white with "Lake Michigan blue" looks great.

12). San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs’ uniforms will be a call back to the 1990s mixed with the team’s time in the ABA.

"Lining the entire uniform are the franchise’s fiesta stripes, which first appeared on the team’s warm-up jerseys in the mid ’90s. Classic silver and black stripes appear above the jock tag," Nike says. "The shorts feature the boot-spur logo and the angular design of the jerseys worn by the team in the late ’70s and early ’80s, while also bringing back the roadrunner logo of the Dallas Chaparrals, the franchise’s original ABA name."

11). Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will pay tribute to the old Spectrum. The '70s look and "Brotherly Love" on the jerseys make it one of the best.

10). Dallas Mavericks

The cowboy hat is back. The Mavericks will take it all the way back and feature their old logo along with the Dallas skyline on their uniforms.

9). Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers will be donning the purple and baby blue. The shorts are a call back from the Minneapolis era while the purple is throwback to the 1960s. Two stars will be on the uniform as well.

8). Indiana Pacers

When you look at the Pacers’ city edition jerseys, Reggie Miller immediately comes to mind. Indiana’s jerseys are one of the best

7). Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are bringing back the yellow with the iconic hawk on the front. The shorts will pay tribute to the first uniforms in 1968 while the numbers are in a 1980s style.

6). Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers will harken back to a time when they were the Buffalo Braves and the San Diego Clippers. The dark blue will turn to light Pacific blue with the old Clippers script across the chest.

5). Minnesota Timberwolves

The T’Wolves will go back to their inaugural season with their 1989-looking city jerseys. Tony Campbell and Tyrone Corbin may not be on the team but Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will definitely rock these unis.

4). Miami Heat

The Heat have had some pretty cool alternate jerseys in the past and will have another one for this season.

"This is a mash-up in the truest sense of the word, comprised of a collage of letters and numbers from the franchise’s most iconic jerseys. The black base is a neutral foundation for the letters pulled from uniform sets like the technicolor Vice Nights jersey, the Miami Floridians jersey and others," Nike says.

3). Brooklyn Nets

The Nets’ jerseys are among the cleanest-looking uniforms of the bunch. The team will have a call back to the ABA days and the time they spent at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The team also has eight different patches from all the logo variations of the franchise’s history – even back to the short New Jersey Americans days.

2). Chicago Bulls

It’s rare to see the 1966-style Chicago script on the Bulls jerseys but the franchise will bring it back for its city edition unis.

"The unforgettable script from the Bulls’ debut ’66 season graces the jersey chest. Two callouts to the team’s three-peats cover the area above the jock tag. The four stars of the city’s flag stud the belt buckle, while on the diamond cutout of the shorts, a black pinstripe pattern hearkens back to the team’s second three-peat," Nike says.

1). Houston Rockets

The Rockets have the best out all of the 30 jerseys. Houston will bring back the pinstripes from the '90s along with the modern logo. The team also has the "Clutch City" era logo on their waistband.