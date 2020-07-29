NBA training academies in China plagued with human rights abuses, bombshell report claims

Human rights abuses have taken place at the NBA's training academies in China, a bombshell report alleges.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that the young participants in the NBA program were physically beaten by Chinese instructors and were not provided proper schooling, despite commissioner Adam Silver's previous commitment that education would be "central" to the program.

"A former league employee compared the atmosphere when he worked in Xinjiang to 'World War II Germany,'" ESPN reported.

ESPN's report detailed how the NBA training academies, which were launched in 2016, appeared to be largely under the control of the Chinese government with one coach who worked for the program calling it "a sweat camp for athletes."

CNN'S WOLF BLITZER AVOIDS MENTIONING CHINA DURING LENGTHY INTERVIEW WITH NBA COMMISSIONER

"We were basically working for the Chinese government," one former coach told ESPN.

Multiple NBA employees filed complaints to the league about how they witnessed Chinese coaches "strike teenage players" and the lack of education the young participants were receiving.

One former coach told ESPN he watched a Chinese coach "fire a ball into a young player's face at point-blank range and then 'kick him in the gut.'"

According to ESPN, NBA officials asked current and former employees not to speak to the sports network about the exposé with one email from a public relations official reading, "Please don't mention that you have been advised by the NBA not to respond."

NBA PULLS CUSTOM GEAR FROM ONLINE STORE FOLLOWING 'FREE HONG KONG' CONTROVERSY

Mark Tatum, the NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, told ESPN that the league is "reevaluating" and "considering other opportunities" for the program.

Over the past year, the NBA's intense relationship with China has been scrutinized after the league's players and coaches have largely refrained from criticizing the country's human rights violations and expressing support for Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, criticism of the NBA's ties to China was renewed after it was discovered that customers were prohibited from ordering custom gear that read "Free Hong Kong" on its online store.

The store's operator, Fanatics suggested the phrase was "inadvertently prohibited" and the ban was lifted. Days later though, the NBA pulled all custom gear from its online store.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN's prominent NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski also raised eyebrows when he sent Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a profane response to the lawmaker's criticism of the league's decision of “pre-approved, social justice slogans” while “censoring support” for law enforcement and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party.

Wojnarowski issued an apology and was temporarily suspended by the network.