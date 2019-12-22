Ex-NBA champion recalls rubbing Michael Jordan for good luck before game: 'I thought it was awkward'

Stacey King was Michael Jordan's teammate on the Chicago Bulls during their championship run in the early 1990s and last week King recalled a certain tradition he had with one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The Bulls selected King with the No. 6 pick in the 1989 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma. King would touch three separate posters of Jordan on his wall before home games during college, according to Sports Illustrated.

He explained during a Bulls broadcast on Monday that when he got to the Bulls he felt like he could have better luck if he touched the real Jordan rather than the posters on his wall.

“So, I rubbed him my first game as a rookie, and he looked at me like I was crazy and said, ‘Hey, man. What are you doing?’” King recalled. “He had no shirt on and just had a pair of boxers on. At that particular time, I thought it was awkward. I could see why he thought it was awkward.”

King added: “I figured I don’t need the poster anymore. I got drafted by the Bulls. I get to do it every game real-live Michael Jordan version. And he just looked at me crazy when I did it.”

King was on the 1991, 1992 and 1993 Bulls championship teams. He didn’t have a particularly dominating season in any of those years and he was traded in the middle of the 1993-94 season to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He then bounced to the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks before retiring after the 1996-97 season. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 438 career games.

King is now a color commentator for Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago and WGN-TV.