NBA broadcaster Ernie Johnson's son, Michael, dead at 33

Michael Johnson, the son of broadcaster Ernie Johnson, died Friday. He was 33.

Michael Johnson was born with a form of muscular dystrophy that caused respiratory problems and required him to use a ventilator. He was one of four children Ernie and his wife Cheryl adopted. Ernie announced his son’s death in a tweet and Facebook post.

"We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with Michael," the TNT broadcaster tweeted.

Turner Sports added: "We are heartbroken over the passing of Cheryl and Ernie's beloved son, Michael, a true hero who uplifted and brought joy to everyone he touched. The family's love, faith and commitment to one another will forever be an inspiration to us. Our deepest condolences are with Cheryl, Ernie and their family, friends and loved ones as we mourn with them."

Ernie Johnson has served as the host of "Inside the NBA" on TNT since 1990. He’s also called several other sports, including major golf and tennis events as well as the MLB Postseason and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in recent years.

"The NBA mourns the passing of Michael Johnson, the son of Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson. Michael was admired by so many around the league for his remarkable courage and perseverance. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ernie, Cheryl and their family during this difficult time," the NBA said.