NBA's Adam Silver expresses support for players kneeling during national anthem, breaking long-standing rule

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed support Wednesday for players who decide to kneel during the national anthem, breaking a long-standing mandate requiring them to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Silver said in an interview with “Good Morning America” he wasn’t sure what players were going to do when the league opens back up Thursday but respected it.

“I respect peaceful protest. I'm not sure what our players will do when they come out tomorrow night and we'll of course address it at the time, but I also understand these are highly unusual times,” Silver said.

New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz players were talking about a plan to kneel around the Black Lives Matter phrase painted on the court during the national anthem before their game Thursday, ESPN reported, citing sources. The two teams reportedly wanted to do something in unison and the coaches are expected to join the players.

While NBA players in this generation have a history of speaking out on social justice issues, no player has taken a knee during the anthem. The NBA has a rule, which dates back to 1981, requiring players to stand for the anthem, according to NBC Sports.

In 2017, ESPN reported the NBA sent a memo to teams reminding them “the league office will determine how to deal with any possible instance in which a player, coach or trainer does not stand for the anthem” and that teams “do not have the discretion to waive” and the league can only discipline players who violate the mandate.

“This could include a message of unity and how the team is committed to bringing the community together this season,” the memo reportedly said.

Silver also added at the time: “On the anthem specifically, we have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem. It’s been a rule as long as I’ve been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem.”

More than two years later, the social climate has certainly changed.

The police-involved death of George Floyd appeared to change leagues’ stances on supporting social justice initiatives. So much so, the league allowed players to pick a pre-approved message to wear on the back of their jersey for the restarted season.