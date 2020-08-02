Navy SEAL Museum used Colin Kaepernick jersey as prop in K-9 demonstration last year, video shows

The Navy SEAL Museum, just outside Fort Pierce, Fla., used a Colin Kaepernick jersey as a prop in a K-9 demonstration at a fundraiser last year, video shows.

The U.S. Navy SEALS -- separate from the museum -- issued a statement Sunday regarding the situation after the video surfaced online. The video had more than 2 million views at the time of publication.

“We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration. In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey,” the statement read. “The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare [NSW] and the U.S. Navy.

It added: “We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.”

In one video, it showed up to four dogs attack a man wearing the Kaepernick jersey.

In a second video, someone can be heard saying “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem," the man who is attacked by a dog can be heard saying, "Oh man, I will stand."

Kaepernick hasn’t played an NFL game since the 2016 season, when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality. Calls for Kaepernick to make a return came weeks after George Floyd died on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video in June apologizing on behalf of the NFL for not doing a better job of listening to players' concerns on racial inequality. He received criticism for not mentioning Kaepernick by name in his video.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," he said at the time. “We, at the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country."

He also spoke on why the NFL decided to speak up in regards to those issues.

"What they were talking about and what they were protesting and what they were trying to bring attention to was playing out right in front of us -- and tragically," Goodell said. "And so all of us saw that, and it was difficult for all of us. And so that was an important point for all of us."