Nats P Mattheus has broken right hand

Washington Nationals reliever Ryan Mattheus sustained a broken right hand after striking a locker following a rough outing Sunday.

The right-handed reliever gave up five runs on four hits and two walks in an inning of work during the Nats' 13-4 setback Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

Mattheus informed Nationals manager Davey Johnson of the injury just prior to Monday's 8-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

"(Sunday) night after the game, he came in and was in the locker room and banged his glove against his locker with his hand in it," Johnson said of Mattheus. "He didn't say anything to anybody, but when he went out to throw (Monday) his hand swelled up and he couldn't throw the ball."

Over 14 relief appearances this season, Mattheus has posted a 4.96 earned run average with 12 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings.