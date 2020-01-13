Washington Nationals pitching prospect, 23, dies in motorcycle crash

Washington Nationals pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 23.

Segura was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night near Maria Montez Airport in Barahona, Dominican Republic, according to ESPN Deportes.

BETTS AGREES TO RECORD $27 MILLION DEAL WITH RED SOX

“He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization,” the Nationals said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto’s family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief.”

Segura spent 2019 playing for Low-A Auburn of the New York-Penn League. He appeared in 17 games and had a 4.50 ERA in 28 innings to go along with 33 strikeouts.

REDS' BAUER SKIRTS ARBITRATION AFTER SOUR '19 HEARING VS CLE

“He was starting to take off, which was good to see,” Johnny DiPuglia, the Nationals’ assistant general manager of international operations, told USA Today. “We were excited about him. But the thing we were most excited about him was how his maturation had improved. So that’s the sad thing. The kid was starting to figure some things out, and then this happens.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He pitched for the Nationals in the Dominican Summer League in 2017 and the Gulf Coast League in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.