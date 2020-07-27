Nationals manager Dave Martinez on Marlins' coronavirus outbreak: 'I'm scared'

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez is worried about the coronavirus outbreak, especially after he underwent a heart procedure in September.

Martinez said he was “scared” after finding out four players on the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus, and on Monday ESPN reported that eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the illness. He stressed he is taking extra precautions during this difficult time.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m scared. I really am,” Martinez said. “I go from here, home, back here every day, that’s all I do. I wash my hands, I went from 47 times a day to probably 99 times a day. Wear my mask everywhere I go. But there’s always that concern, you know.”

Martinez added: “You don’t know, because of my heart condition, what happens to me if I do get it. I have to be extra careful. With that said, sometimes I tend to put myself aside and worry about other people more than me. I think that’s why I’m here, because I worry about those guys before I put myself first.”

The Marlins were in Philadelphia for an opening series with the Phillies. They delayed their trip home amid concerns about an outbreak within the team. Jose Urena was one of the players who tested positive for the virus. He was scratched from his start Sunday against the Phillies.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly addressed concerns about the outbreak.

“It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it's fair. We're talking about health,” he said Sunday.

The Marlins had an exhibition game against the Atlanta Braves earlier last week. Mattingly declined to say whether the stop contributed to the outbreak.

“It feels safer in Miami than anywhere,” he said. “You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It’s a lot scarier on the road.”

