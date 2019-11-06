Expand / Collapse search
Washington Nationals
Published

Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki says he wasn't expecting Trump hug

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
'Friends' hosts respond to liberal 'Twitter-verse' melting down over Nationals player's MAGA hat

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki revealed Tuesday he had no clue President Trump was going to come up from behind to hug him in a “Titanic”-esque moment at the White House.

Suzuki appeared at the White House to celebrate the Nationals’ first-ever World Series title with his teammates. He briefly spoke with TMZ Sports, who asked him about the hug.

“Na,” Suzuki said in response to whether he expected Trump’s hug. “I just enjoyed my time with my teammates."

Suzuki was widely criticized for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap while at the White House, but he brushed off the criticism. He added there was no animosity between his teammates regarding who went to the celebration and who didn’t.

First lady Melania Trump laughs as President Trump hugs Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki during an event to honor the 2019 World Series Champion, Washington Nationals, at the White House, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

“I love all my teammates, brother,” the 36-year-old catcher told TMZ Sports.

Suzuki just wrapped up his 13th season in the major leagues and his third with the Nationals. Suzuki only appeared in three World Series games, but got a key home run in Game 2 off Justin Verlander.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_