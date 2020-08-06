Expand / Collapse search
Nationals' Juan Soto makes 2020 debut with 'family' in the stands

Cardboard cutouts of his family greeted him on left field

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Juan Soto made his 2020 debut with his family “in attendance” as the Washington Nationals took on the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Soto was greeted in left field in the first inning with cardboard cutouts of his family.

“I just wanted to feel my family back there,” Soto told reporters after the game, according to MLB.com. “I have a couple uncles who never been in the field, in the stadium, so it’s their first time.”

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto walks near cut-outs with number 22 on the bleacher during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Nationals manager Davey Martinez said now everyone is going to want their “family” out there watching them.

“He opened up a can of worms,” Martinez said. “I'd like to get some of my kids out there.”

Soto’s energy was in full effect for the Nationals. He made an incredible diving catch in the second inning of the game. MLB’s Statcast said he had a 15 percent chance of catching the ball.

He also drove in his first RBI of the season in the first inning with a double. He finished the game 2-for-4.

It was his first game since going on the COVID-19 injured list on opening day after failing a coronavirus test. Soto believes it was a false positive.

Unfortunately for the Nationals, the Mets picked up the victory 3-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

