Nationals' Juan Soto makes 2020 debut with 'family' in the stands

Juan Soto made his 2020 debut with his family “in attendance” as the Washington Nationals took on the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Soto was greeted in left field in the first inning with cardboard cutouts of his family.

NATS ACE SCHERZER LEAVES START VS METS AFTER JUST 1 INNING

“I just wanted to feel my family back there,” Soto told reporters after the game, according to MLB.com. “I have a couple uncles who never been in the field, in the stadium, so it’s their first time.”

Nationals manager Davey Martinez said now everyone is going to want their “family” out there watching them.

“He opened up a can of worms,” Martinez said. “I'd like to get some of my kids out there.”

CARDINALS RETURN TO ST. LOUIS, GET IN WORKOUT AHEAD OF GAMES

Soto’s energy was in full effect for the Nationals. He made an incredible diving catch in the second inning of the game. MLB’s Statcast said he had a 15 percent chance of catching the ball.

He also drove in his first RBI of the season in the first inning with a double. He finished the game 2-for-4.

It was his first game since going on the COVID-19 injured list on opening day after failing a coronavirus test. Soto believes it was a false positive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Unfortunately for the Nationals, the Mets picked up the victory 3-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.