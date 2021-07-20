Nationals' Jon Lester hits 4th career home run in blowout win vs. Marlins

Washington Nationals veteran pitcher Jon Lester isn’t exactly a phenomenon at the plate like Shohei Ohtani, but he provided some power with that bat Monday night against the Miami Marlins.

Lester, 37, hit his fourth career home run in an 18-1 win over the Marlins. The two-run shot came off of Marlins pitcher David Hess in the fifth inning. It put Washington up 12-0 at the time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The left-hander became the oldest pitcher to hit a home run since Bartolo Colon did it at the age of 42 when he was playing for the New York Mets against the San Diego Padres in May 2016, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

POSEY COMES THROUGH IN RETURN AS GIANTS DEFEAT DODGERS 7-2

"He fell behind, and I was trying to hit a heater," Lester said of the at-bat against Hess. "I was guessing. I don’t know how other pitchers hit, but I’m probably the idiot that guesses along like I would pitch guys. Just figured he was going to throw me a heater and tried to be on time. Got it, and fortunately didn’t miss it."

Lester finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. He also struck out seven batters and allowed six hits in seven innings of work.

Nationals star Juan Soto had a big night as well.

Soto hit two home runs in the game. He has 16 homers on the season. He’s 10-for-17 with five homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored in four games since returning from the All-Star break.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It just makes everybody better," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said of Soto. "It picks everybody up. And it stretches out our lineup tremendously. He’s swinging the bat well, and he’s hitting the ball all over the field very hard."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.