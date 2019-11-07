Washington Nationals broadcaster FP Santangelo gets into small spat with mattress company

Washington Nationals broadcaster F.P. Santangelo got into a war of words on social media after the former major league outfielder appeared to be asking for help looking for a new bed.

Santangelo, who played for the Montreal Expos, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics from 1995 to 2001, tweeted to ask if any of his followers worked for Tempur-Pedic because he was looking for a deal on a new mattress.

Appearing to try and play along with Santangelo, Tempur-Pedic responded.

“We saw your career batting average was .245 and you were Rookie of the Year in 1996. Quote tweet this and if you get 245,000 retweets within 96 hours and we'll see what we can do,” the company said in a reply.

Santangelo responded that it was a “HARD .245” but later appeared to sour on the idea of needing thousands of retweets for a mattress. He later added that he wasn’t looking for a free bed.

Tempur-Pedic appeared to stray away from igniting the spat further after Santangelo’s last tweet.

Santangelo did reply to one follower, saying the whole ordeal was a “joke.”

Santangelo last played in the majors in 2001 for the Athletics.

Santangelo is a color commenter for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network covering Nationals games. He joined the network in 2011.